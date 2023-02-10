Toyota seeks carbon credits from Saudi solar power plant

Japan’s Toyota Tsusho Corp. is investing in a 100MW solar power project in the Wadi ad-Dawasir region in southwestern Saudi Arabia that will generate carbon credits under the Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM), and on Friday secured support from the government, which will co-fund the project development.
