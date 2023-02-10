Euro Markets: Midday Update

EUA prices posted a robust rally on Friday morning, clawing back much of the week's losses after having settled just above €90 for the four previous sessions, while energy prices ended a week-long run of losses as wind generation was forecast to drop in the coming week.