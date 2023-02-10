International > Corporate sustainability group releases guide for hydrogen to align with net zero

Corporate sustainability group releases guide for hydrogen to align with net zero

Published 07:43 on February 10, 2023  /  Last updated at 07:43 on February 10, 2023  /  International  /  No Comments

A CEO-led group focussed on sustainability released a set of guidelines on Thursday to help companies include alignment with 1.5C criteria in their investment decisions for hydrogen projects.

