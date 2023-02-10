Asia Pacific > Japanese company launches forest carbon credit programme in the Philippines

Japanese company launches forest carbon credit programme in the Philippines

Published 06:46 on February 10, 2023  /  Last updated at 06:46 on February 10, 2023  /  Asia Pacific, Japan, Other APAC, Voluntary  /  No Comments

A major Japanese conglomerate has teamed up with government, business, and academic partners in the Philippines to establish the nation’s first reforestation-based carbon credit project.

A major Japanese conglomerate has teamed up with government, business, and academic partners in the Philippines to establish the nation’s first reforestation-based carbon credit project.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software