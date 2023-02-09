WCI Markets: CCA prices slide on lack of catalysts ahead of Q1 auction

Published 22:38 on February 9, 2023

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices reversed from early-week gains in recent days as traded volume dried up ahead of next week’s quarterly auction, while Washington Carbon Allowance (WCA) activity stayed quiet ahead of the first sale for the state’s own cap-and-invest programme later this month.