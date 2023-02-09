Steelmaker ArcelorMittal uncertain on China demand but sees rebound elsewhere

ArcelorMittal, the world's second-largest steelmaker, expects its shipments to increase by around 5% this year driven mainly by a demand rebound in the EU and US, it said in quarterly results published Thursday that also gave a less certain outlook on Chinese consumption.