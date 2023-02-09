Green group lodges case against Shell directors for failures on climate

Environmental activist group ClientEarth has filed what it called a world-first lawsuit against oil major Shell’s board of directors for failing to manage risks to the company from climate change, the London-headquartered group announced on Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.