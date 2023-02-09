EIB backs green hydrogen for India in €1 bln agreement

Published 09:22 on February 9, 2023

The European Investment Bank (EIB) will provide indicative funding of €1 billion to promote the green hydrogen sector in India, the EU bank and a local industry group, the India Hydrogen Alliance (IH2A), have jointly announced.