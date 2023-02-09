Biodiversity Pulse Weekly: Thursday February 9, 2023

Presenting Biodiversity Pulse Weekly, Carbon Pulse’s free newsletter on the biodiversity market. It’s a weekly summary of our news plus bite-sized updates from around the world. Subscribe here

All articles in this edition are free to read (no subscription required).

TOP STORY

A global trading firm with a special interest in environmental markets is in the process of negotiating its first voluntary biodiversity credit transaction, as it seeks to play a part in developing the emerging market.

BUSINESS & FINANCE

Aviva Investors has named nature loss and climate change as two of its three main focus areas for 2023, and has written a letter to the 1,600 companies it has invested in, outlining the actions it expects them to take on these issues.

UK-headquartered Northern Trust Asset Management has launched the World Natural Capital Paris-Aligned Index Strategy, an investment tool that integrates climate and natural capital considerations to address the twin crises of climate change and biodiversity loss.

UK-based nature platform provider Natcap will seek to accelerate product development and commercialise its technologies after successfully closing a £2.5 million seed round.

The Blue Action Fund, backed by four European governments, will channel €20 million to projects that support ecologically representative and well-connected systems of marine protected areas (MPAs) in the Asia-Pacific region, it announced over the weekend.

Some 3,000 government officials, scientists, conservation professionals, NGOs, and Indigenous groups have gathered in Vancouver, Canada to spend the next week laying the groundwork for meeting the Global Biodiversity Framework of protecting 30% of global oceans by the end of the decade.

POLICY

The governments of Canada and British Columbia along with 15 First Nations have released a blueprint for setting up a network of marine protected areas (MPAs) covering a third of the Northern Shelf Bioregion, as Pew Charitable Trusts published a mapping tool to help plan such MPA networks in international waters.

Although the EU biodiversity strategy recognises the importance of funding in addressing the biodiversity crisis, a number of significant barriers and bottlenecks at the national level could prevent the efficient use of available financing for nature, according to a new report published on Tuesday.

A new report has found that legal protection for Sydney’s koalas are woefully inadequate and will fail to halt the decline of the iconic species, urging the New South Wales state government to close environmental loopholes and ensure regulations are applied consistently.

The Indonesian government recently partnered with a local mining company to plant 30,000 mangrove seedlings and releasing 20,000 clams in North Sumatra, as the government earmarked the region as an ideal area for mangrove restoration.

—————————————————

BUSINESS & FINANCE

Stepping up – Luxembourg will be looking to do more to protect its natural habitats and biodiversity under a plan presented last week and expects to spend €790 mln on nature protection until 2030. Under the grand duchy’s nature protection laws, the government every five years must present a strategy on how to protect better preserve its natural resources, with a new plan covering the period until 2027 with a horizon to 2030 adopted by the government at the end of January and presented last Thursday. (Delano)

That’s a date – In the aftermath of COP15 in Montreal, Japan has established the Japan Conference for the Realisation of the 2030 Biodiversity Framework (J-GBF), which includes a regular business forum. The second business forum will be held on Mar. 7, and will include a “business matching” opportunity for companies looking for partners for nature-related ventures. The March event will focus on matching SMEs and venture companies with large businesses, according to the environment ministry.

Nature-based questions – Carbon markets can be an incredibly important tool to finance nature-based solutions at the scale required to be meaningful on a global scale, however, there are some serious questions which must be resolved as soon as possible if verified (not just voluntary) carbon markets are to deliver their full potential for nature, writes Ed Hewitt of Respira on Carbon Pulse. That includes the emergence of biodiversity credits.

POLICY

They’re doing it – Canada on Wednesday finalised conservation standards for marine protected areas that cover more than 14% of its oceans, by banning industrial activities including waste disposal, trawling the sea floor for fishing and natural resource extraction. The regulations are part of Canada’s goal to conserve 25% of its oceans by 2025, and come a day after the federal government and First Nations announced progress on establishing what will be the country’s largest Marine Protected Area (MPA) located 150 km (90 miles) off the west coast of British Columbia. (Reuters)

Big no – Top coal exporter Australia has blocked a major mine proposed near the Great Barrier Reef under environmental laws. Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek announced her final decision on the Central Queensland Coal Project on Twitter on Wednesday, saying in a video that she had received more than 9,000 public submissions on the mine in just 10 business days. It is the first time that an Australian minister has rejected a proposed coal mine under the country’s Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act. (South China Morning Post)

Pay them to stop – New South Wales is one of the states in Australia suffering rapid deforestation rates, in large part thanks to native forest logging. The NSW Greens now want to put an end to this once and for all and has proposed a A$300 mln transition package to support workers and communities that are reliant on native forest logging, arguing the state doesn’t have time for a prolonged phase-out period. That comes as domestic and international experts on Thursday urged the state government to review the 2018 Coastal Integrated Forestry Operations Approval (CIFOA), the 2018 regulation guiding native forest logging in NSW.

Give us more – The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is looking to designate more wetlands as heritage parks to boost conservation efforts for this vital ecosystem. In the Philippines alone, there are at least 342 wetlands that continue to face major threats such as pollution, incompatible tourism activities and climate change, among others. ASEAN Centre for Biodiversity (ACB) on Thursday said the bloc plans to revisit the ASEAN Heritage Parks’ (AHPs) existing criteria to be able to include more urban wetlands in its network. (PNA)

Got a tip? How about some feedback? Email us at news@carbon-pulse.com