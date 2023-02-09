Singapore to list eligible carbon credits for emitters covered by carbon tax in “standard setting” move

Published 07:51 on February 9, 2023 / Last updated at 07:58 on February 9, 2023

Singapore will publish later this year a ‘whitelist’ of international carbon credits that will be eligible for companies to use to partially offset their liable emissions under the country’s carbon tax scheme, the Minister for Sustainability and the Environment, Grace Fu, announced in parliament.