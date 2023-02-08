Traders back rice offset suspension as China’s market downturn drags on

Published 11:30 on February 8, 2023 / Last updated at 12:24 on February 8, 2023 / Asia Pacific, China, Voluntary / No Comments

Carbon traders have expressed a lack of surprise at Verra’s suspension of the UN rice farming methodology and back whistleblower concerns, but say the issue will have limited repercussions for the wider voluntary carbon market and instead primarily adds to woes in the Chinese market.