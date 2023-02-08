Traders back rice offset suspension as China’s market downturn drags on

Carbon traders have expressed a lack of surprise at Verra’s suspension of the UN rice farming methodology and back whistleblower concerns, but say the issue will have limited repercussions for the wider voluntary carbon market and instead primarily adds to woes in the Chinese market.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.