BP waters down 2030 climate targets as it records record fossil profits

Oil and gas major BP reported record annual profits in quarterly results published on Tuesday, as it announced it would also water down its 2030 climate targets relating to reducing fossil output.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.