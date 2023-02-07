Global carbon markets post 14% increase in value in 2022, despite 21% drop in volume –analysts

Published 16:54 on February 7, 2023 / Last updated at 17:17 on February 7, 2023

Global carbon markets expanded for a fourth straight year in 2022, reaching €865 billion ($924 bln) in value despite a near-20% drop in the number of transactions as prices in the main markets reached their highest ever levels, according to analysts in a report published on Tuesday.