ANALYSIS: Fast-growing SLL market sees calls for greater transparency amid greenwashing concerns

Published 10:51 on February 7, 2023

The sustainability-linked loan (SLL) market has emerged rapidly on the green scene in recent years as an increasing number of banks and corporations use such loans as part of their decarbonisation strategies, prompting calls to enhance transparency and industry efforts to counter accusations of greenwashing.