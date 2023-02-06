California carbon market watchdog calls for greater clarity on post-2030 legal authority

California policymakers and lawmakers must provide greater certainty on their authority to implement the state’s WCI-linked cap-and-trade programme after 2030 in order to hit the state’s ambitious GHG reduction targets, a watchdog report said Friday.