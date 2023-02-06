Americas > Research finds California’s carbon market lowered air pollution disparities in study sample

Research finds California’s carbon market lowered air pollution disparities in study sample

Published 22:20 on February 6, 2023  /  Last updated at 22:20 on February 6, 2023  /  Americas, Canada, US  /  No Comments

California’s WCI-linked cap-and-trade programme reduced air pollution disparities between disadvantaged and other communities in a recent study covering 5% of the state’s reported emissions, potentially allaying concerns that market-based programmes present an equity-efficiency trade off, according to the findings of a new study.

