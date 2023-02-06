RGGI Market: RGA prices find support following slight annual emissions climb

RGGI Allowance (RGA) values rose slightly for the second consecutive week even as transacted volume cratered, with market experts pointing to elevated 2022 CO2 output as one of multiple possible drivers.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.