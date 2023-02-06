RGGI Market: RGA prices find support following slight annual emissions climb

Published 22:41 on February 6, 2023

RGGI Allowance (RGA) values rose slightly for the second consecutive week even as transacted volume cratered, with market experts pointing to elevated 2022 CO2 output as one of multiple possible drivers.