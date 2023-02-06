Euro Markets: EUAs slide to one-week low as short covering seen over amid milder weather outlook

Published 17:32 on February 6, 2023 / Last updated at 18:20 on February 6, 2023 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments

EUA prices fell to a one-week low on Monday as the recent short squeeze appeared to come to an end, while energy prices also came under some pressure as weather forecasts predicted an end to the current cold snap within a couple of weeks.