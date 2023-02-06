European fund to finance Asia-Pacific marine protection projects

The Blue Action Fund, backed by four European governments, will channel €20 million to projects that support ecologically representative and well-connected systems of marine protected areas (MPAs) in the Asia-Pacific region, it announced over the weekend.

The fund, supported by Germany, Ireland, Norway, and Sweden, launched a call for proposals on the sidelines of the ongoing IMPAC5 conference in Vancouver on Saturday.

“Rapid economic development and climate change have had significant impact on the [Asia-Pacific] region’s biodiversity and the ecosystem services they serve. In fact, the region is recording a high number of threatened species, and is impacted by shrinking natural habitats and overexploitation of marine resources,” the call said.

“There is a clear need for the establishment of conservation measures that are effective, sustainable, and are supported by long-term financial mechanisms. That’s why Blue Action intends to invest in the region to restore degraded habitats, protect at-risk species, and help communities thrive alongside nature in a more sustainable way.”

The €20 mln funding package will go towards projects that can enhance or enlarge existing MPAs or create new ones while supporting sustainable livelihoods in coastal communities that depend on MPAs and their buffer zones.

Blue Action will fund MPAs located in one or across several countries of Bangladesh, Cambodia, Fiji, India, Indonesia, Maldives, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Solomon Islands, Sri Lanka, or Vietnam.

Funding per project will be €2-4 mln, but can reach €5 mln if justified, and eligible applicants are NGOs with proven experience in managing such projects in the region as well as have the ability to match 25% of the project costs.

“Blue Action encourages applications by consortia of NGOs that include local implementing partners, such as environmental or social development NGOs,” it said, adding that projects should be completed within five years.

The call came as around 3,000 delegates had gathered for the IMPAC5 conference to discuss ways forward towards meeting the Global Biodiversity Framework target of protecting 30% of global oceans.

Among the key issues up for discussion is how to best establish a network of MPAs to achieve the best possible biodiversity outcome.

Blue Action Fund has been putting out one or two calls for funding proposals annually since 2016, and last year put up €20 mln for similar MPA-focused projects in the wider Caribbean Sea.

The fund will accept applications for the Asia-Pacific funding round until Sep. 8.

By Stian Reklev – stian@carbon-pulse.com

