NZ carbon trader launches parliamentary petition urging govt to heed CCC’s ETS advice  

Published 12:27 on February 6, 2023  /  Last updated at 12:27 on February 6, 2023  /  Asia Pacific, New Zealand  /  No Comments

A New Zealand carbon trader has launched a parliamentary petition demanding the country’s House of Representatives urge the government to implement the ETS price settings recommended by the Climate Change Commission (CCC).

