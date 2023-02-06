NZ carbon trader launches parliamentary petition urging govt to heed CCC’s ETS advice

Published 12:27 on February 6, 2023 / Last updated at 12:27 on February 6, 2023

A New Zealand carbon trader has launched a parliamentary petition demanding the country’s House of Representatives urge the government to implement the ETS price settings recommended by the Climate Change Commission (CCC).