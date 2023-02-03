European Commission launches application call for renewal of EU Innovation Fund expert group membership

The European Commission on Friday launched a call for applications for the renewal of the membership of an expert group tasked with helping to implement the EU’s Innovation Fund.

The Innovation Fund Expert Group (IFEG) needs new expertise because of the changes brought by the revised EU ETS Directive, the Commission added, with a revamped Innovation Fund to cover additional sectors including maritime, aviation, buildings, and road transport, and to use auctions as a new way of awarding support.

The IFEG’s objective will be to assist the Commission with the necessary preparatory work related to the revision of the Innovation Fund’s Delegated Act, which needs to include new provisions following the political agreements reached on ETS reforms late last year.

The group, consisting of about 100 experts, will support the Commission in defining all the necessary amendments to the Delegated Act based on the lessons learned from the first years of implementation, to ensure that it is fully aligned with the revised ETS Directive and key political priorities – notably REPowerEU and the Green Deal Industrial Plan unveiled this week.

The IFEG’s role will also be to assist the Commission on the implementation of the Innovation Fund calls for proposals and auctions in the coming years and to act as an interface between the Commission, its stakeholders and national authorities. Successful revision and implementation of the Innovation Fund will support the European Green Deal and the EU’s commitment to becoming climate neutral by 2050.

The Commission is encouraging applications from:

Individual experts appointed to represent a common interest shared by stakeholder organisations in this policy area (low carbon innovative technologies);

Organisations, including professional/trade/business associations, research organisations/think tanks, and applied research institutes; private and public financial institutions;

NGOs or civil society working in the fields relevant to the Innovation Fund;

Representatives of Member States’ competent authorities;

Other public entities, including national competent authorities of Norway and Iceland.

The selected experts will meet approximately twice a year, either virtually or in person, and will start working in March/April 2023.

Existing members are required to submit a new application.

The call for applications will remain open until Mar. 3, with the results to be announced shortly after that.

Alongside the renewal of the expert group membership, the Commission wants to better understand current market needs for low-carbon innovative technologies and consult a broad range of stakeholders on the future operation of the Innovation Fund.

For this reason, the Commission will shortly launch a survey aimed at project developers and professional/trade/business associations that may consider applying for funding from the Innovation Fund in the current decade, as well as investors who envisage financial backing of such projects and also EU member states and other stakeholders.

