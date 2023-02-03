Policy Officer, Carbon Market Watch – Brussels

Purpose of the position

We seek an analytical, strategic and enthusiastic policy officers to support our work on global climate policies, with a particular focus on (voluntary) carbon markets and carbon pricing.

The position will have a strong focus on policy analysis, research and political communications. The policy officer will report either to the policy director directly or to a thematic lead in the policy team (depending on seniority) while working closely with the entire CMW team.

Tasks and responsibilities

Monitor and analyse relevant climate policy developments and identify policy recommendations

Write, edit and disseminate information, including research, briefings, and news articles

Coordinate policy positions and campaign strategies with other NGOs and network partners

Liaise and interact with relevant stakeholders like decision-makers, business and industry representatives, researchers and funders

Organise events, webinars and other outreach activities

Actively support and contribute to Carbon Market Watch´s fundraising efforts and reporting requirement.

Previous experience: Successful candidates will have a minimum of three years of relevant experience, but applications from outstanding candidates with less experience will also be considered.

Professional and personal attributes: Ideal candidates should have the following professional qualifications and personal attributes:

Required:

A strong commitment to environmental protection and sustainable development

Knowledge of international and/or European political institutions and policymaking

Demonstrated research and analytical skills, drafting of briefing papers and experience with climate change policy analysis

Comfort with research projects and organising analytical processes

Ability to work independently and flexibly with team members

Ability and willingness to build networks among a wide range of stakeholders

Excellent communication, writing and organisational skills

Fully proficient spoken and written English. Other languages (especially French and Spanish) are a strong advantage

Residence in Belgium and ability to work in/from our office in Brussels (generally two days per week combined with home-working).

Desirable:

Expertise in at least two of the following fields: carbon pricing, voluntary carbon markets, corporate climate strategies, Article 6 of the Paris Agreement

Experience of working in an international or European organisation, or in a relevant advocacy role (NGOs, think-tanks, industry…)

Proven experience in writing and editing policy and communication outputs, and adapting messages to different audiences (political, technical, media).

What we offer

A full time, one year contract under Belgian law with the possibility of extension to a permanent contract

A competitive remuneration package in line with Brussels NGO standards: salary range from €3370 to €3790 gross/month, depending primarily on years of experience; 13th month, cheques repas, eco-cheque, mobile phone package, public transport allowance, home-working allowance, and 30 holidays of which five during end of year office closing period.

An exciting opportunity to work with a dynamic, friendly, expert team

Starting date: April 2023 (as early as possible)

Application process

Qualified applicants should send their motivation letter and CV, both in a single pdf document clearly marked with their name, to this link. The application should outline your motivation, skills, areas of interest and availability.

Deadline to submit your application: 26 February 2023. Interviews will take place in the week of 6 March 2023, online or in our office.

Your application will be acknowledged, but we will not respond to individual enquiries and only get back to candidates for an interview. We are committed to enhancing diversity and inclusion in our organisation and strongly encourage candidates from diverse backgrounds and minorities to apply.

For more information about Carbon Market Watch, visit www.carbonmarketwatch.org