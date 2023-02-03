Principal Analyst, Forestry, Tellurian – Houston

Title: Principal Analyst, Forestry

Location: Houston, TX, US, 77002

Company Overview:

Founded in 2016 by Charif Souki (Cheniere) and Martin Houston (BG Group), and led by Octavio Simoes (Sempra LNG), Tellurian is a fully integrated company with Upstream assets located in the Haynesville Shale (Calcasieu Parish), Downstream/LNG assets located in Lake Charles, and Midstream assets connecting the two.

The Tellurian management team has collectively delivered over 79 million tonnes of LNG, representing more than 15% of LNG in production today.

Our $30 billion Driftwood LNG facility broke ground in April 2022 and is scheduled to begin exporting LNG in 2026. Once complete, Driftwood will be the largest LNG facility in the US.

What We Offer:

Tellurian offers an industry leading compensation and benefits package.

Competitive Base Salary + Annual Bonus + Long-term Incentive Bonus

Industry Leading Benefits, at no monthly cost to the employee Medical Premiums (All Employees + Family) Dental Premiums (All Employees + Family) Vision Premiums (All Employees + Family) Gym Membership (Dependent on Location) 401K, $1 for $1 match, up to 6% Paid Maternity, Paternity, and Adoption Leave Pet Insurance



Position Overview

The Principal Analyst, Forestry acts as the primary internal subject matter expert applying technical knowledge to identify, evaluate, and develop forest projects that contribute to overall reduction of atmospheric CO2 and are aligned with the business objectives of the company.

Duties & Responsibilities

Perform qualitative and quantitative assessments of prospective forest projects’ carbon stock (e.g., biomass, soil organic carbon etc.) impact for purposes of business investment and development

Develop knowledge of carbon registry methodologies and procedures for carbon projects involving forestry, including afforestation, reforestation, and improved forest management

Develop knowledge of project development lifecycle of carbon projects

Prepare initial cost estimates of potential forestry carbon projects

Identify key risks, mitigating factors and opportunities associated with forest carbon projects that could impact the desired outcomes by the business unit

Identify and monitor key field-level parameters or technologies that allow the business unit to track biomass growth and subsequent carbon stock changes for a given project area

Establish and maintain close working relationships with forestry associations and carbon registries to monitor and advocate for updates to existing methodologies or development of new ones

Prepare written reports on behalf of the business unit to keep internal management updated on key forest carbon project activities

Review work product of forestry analyst

Other tasks as they become assigned

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Forestry, Forest Management, Forest Ecology, Environmental Science or a related field

English/Spanish bilingual preferred

Bilingual Preferred: Spanish, Portuguese or French

5+ years of experience in forest management, forest investment, or a similar background

Fundamental understanding of carbon balances in forest ecosystems

Ability to work cooperatively with all levels of staff

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Society of American Foresters Certified Forester (CF) or its equivalent preferred, but not required

Travel

20-30% internal and domestic travel may be required to support business activities. A valid, U.S. driver's license is required.

Working Conditions

The performance of this position requires exposure to construction and production areas, which may require the use of personal protective equipment such as FRCs, hard hats, safety glasses with side shields, and mandatory hearing protection.

This job also operates in a professional office environment. This role routinely uses standard office equipment such as computers, phones, photocopiers, and filing cabinets.

Physical Requirements

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job.

FLSA

This position is EXEMPT under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA).

Tellurian is an equal opportunity workplace. All employment decisions are made without regard to sex, race, color, religion, national origin, citizenship, age, disability, marital or veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or any other legally protected categories. This includes providing reasonable accommodation if requested for disabilities or religious beliefs and practices.

