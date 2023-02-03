Senior Carbon Project Analyst, Tellurian – Houston

Job title: Senior Carbon Project Analyst

Location: Houston, TX, US, 77002

Requisition ID: 604

Company Overview:

Founded in 2016 by Charif Souki (Cheniere) and Martin Houston (BG Group), and led by Octávio Simões (Sempra LNG), Tellurian is a fully integrated company with Upstream assets located in the Haynesville Shale (Calcasieu Parish), Downstream/LNG assets located in Lake Charles, and Midstream assets connecting the two.

The Tellurian management team has collectively delivered over 79 million tonnes of LNG, representing more than 15% of LNG in production today.

Our $30 billion Driftwood LNG facility broke ground in April 2022 and is scheduled to begin exporting LNG in 2026. Once complete, Driftwood will be the largest LNG facility in the US.

What We Offer:

Tellurian offers an industry leading compensation and benefits package.

Competitive Base Salary + Annual Bonus + Long-term Incentive Bonus

Industry Leading Benefits, at no monthly cost to the employee Medical Premiums (All Employees + Family) Dental Premiums (All Employees + Family) Vision Premiums (All Employees + Family) Gym Membership (Dependent on Location) 401K, $1 for $1 match, up to 6% Paid Maternity, Paternity, and Adoption Leave Pet Insurance



Position Overview:

The Sr. Financial Analyst is charged with analyzing data, both quantitative and qualitative, to help contextualize business opportunities in a fast-evolving space, and validate investment decisions for CO2 removal/reduction projects to support the Low Carbon Initiatives’ department goals The Sr. Financial Analyst is charged with analyzing data, both quantitative and qualitative, to help contextualize business opportunities in a fast-evolving space, and validate investment decisions for CO2 removal/reduction projects to support the Low Carbon Initiatives’ department goals.

Duties & Responsibilities:

Become the primary person in valuations for potential carbon removal and reduction technologies investigated by Low Carbon Initiatives for potential investments, including preparing project budget for financial models

Track and analyze CO2 offset markets and pricing to inform on business opportunities. Stay current with carbon offset market developments, and track notable transactions and companies, drawing information from a variety of sources, e.g., trading platforms, project rating agencies, etc.

Support drafting of documents and management presentations for internal discussions/communication

Support contract and agreement review, and preparing initial summary for internal review, and maintain contract management database

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Economics, Engineering, Natural Science, Business, Data Science, or related discipline

3+ years of experience in financial modeling is required, experience with financial valuations (DCF, unlevered and levered IRRs) is strongly preferred

Ability to identify an issue or problem and raise the subject to immediate manager

Attention to detail

Strong analytical and computer skills (Excel, PowerPoint, etc.)

Ability to balance multiple priorities simultaneously and proactively seeking guidance from manager to progress project or task at hand to completion

Fundamental understanding of accounting, valuation theory, methodologies, and applications

Ability to work cooperatively with all levels of staff

Excellent verbal communication skills

Travel

Travel is primarily local during the business day, although some out-of-area and overnight travel may be expected.

Working Conditions

This job operates in a professional office environment. This role routinely uses standard office equipment such as computers, phones, photocopiers, and filing cabinets.

Physical Requirements

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to: sit, stand, walk, lift, carry, reach, push, and pull.

FLSA

This position is EXEMPT under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA).

Tellurian is an equal opportunity workplace. All employment decisions are made without regard to sex, race, color, religion, national origin, citizenship, age, disability, marital or veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or any other legally protected categories. This includes providing reasonable accommodation if requested for disabilities or religious beliefs and practices.

Proceed to application