Americas > Verra pulls, to review UN’s rice farming offset methodology over integrity concerns

Verra pulls, to review UN’s rice farming offset methodology over integrity concerns

Published 22:01 on February 3, 2023  /  Last updated at 22:48 on February 3, 2023  /  Americas, Asia Pacific, China, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Nature-based, Other APAC, US, Voluntary  /  No Comments

Carbon standard developer and manager Verra has halted the use of a UN methodology for generating offsets from growing rice, launching a review of the protocol after integrity concerns were raised.

Carbon standard developer and manager Verra has halted the use of a UN methodology for generating offsets from growing rice, launching a review of the protocol after integrity concerns were raised.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software