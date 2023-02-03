US Carbon Markets and LCFS Roundup for week ending February 3, 2023

Published 20:45 on February 3, 2023 / Last updated at 20:46 on February 3, 2023

A summary of legislative, regulatory, and policy action on carbon, clean fuel standard, and clean energy markets at the US federal and subnational levels this week, including bills for cap-and-trade oversight in Washington, emissions disclosure in California, and zero-carbon power in New Jersey.