EU must extend gas curbs over 2023 as carbon price bites -researchers

Published 17:17 on February 3, 2023 / Last updated at 17:17 on February 3, 2023

The EU must extend its gas demand curbs for at least another six months to ensure it has enough supply next winter, according to a think-tank report, raising the prospects of further restrictions even as the bloc's energy crisis has eased.