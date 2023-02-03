Long way to go to put Chubb review recommendations into action, Australian govt official says

Published 05:22 on February 3, 2023 / Last updated at 05:24 on February 3, 2023 / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments

An Australian official on Friday laid out the steps the government is taking to implement the recommendations of the recent review into the country’s carbon market, but said it would take some time to see them fully realised.