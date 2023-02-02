WCI Markets: CCAs bounce back from 2-mth low as February begins, as Washington programme outlook provokes debate

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices erased an entire week’s worth of declines on Thursday as traders wondered if fund flows had turned positive, while analysts provided insight behind the stagnant Washington Carbon Allowance (WCA) market and upcoming inaugural auction.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.