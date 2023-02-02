WCI Markets: CCAs bounce back from 2-mth low as February begins, as Washington programme outlook provokes debate

Published 23:26 on February 2, 2023 / Last updated at 23:26 on February 2, 2023 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices erased an entire week's worth of declines on Thursday as traders wondered if fund flows had turned positive, while analysts provided insight behind the stagnant Washington Carbon Allowance (WCA) market and upcoming inaugural auction.