Carbon pricing can spur green industrialisation of emerging economies, conference told

The growth of carbon pricing mechanisms, such as through the development of voluntary carbon markets with transparent standards, or compliance markets, can be of benefit to developing economies as it would open opportunities for them to develop green supply chains, a conference on emissions markets in Asia was told on Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.