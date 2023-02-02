Carbon pricing can spur green industrialisation of emerging economies, conference told

Published 11:46 on February 2, 2023 / Last updated at 11:46 on February 2, 2023 / CBAM, International, Voluntary / No Comments

The growth of carbon pricing mechanisms, such as through the development of voluntary carbon markets with transparent standards, or compliance markets, can be of benefit to developing economies as it would open opportunities for them to develop green supply chains, a conference on emissions markets in Asia was told on Thursday.