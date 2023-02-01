Head of Carbon, Kita – Flexible (London/Remote)

Application Deadline: Rolling

Desired Start Date: As soon as available

Type: Full-time

Location: Flexible (London/Remote)

How to apply: all interested applicants, please send your resume and cover letter to hiring@kita.earth

Kita is seeking a motivated, dynamic Head of Carbon to lead our business development and partnerships within the carbon markets. This is a fantastic opportunity to take real ownership of a core business function, with significant autonomy and impact on Kita’s strategic direction. You will be foundational to the success of a high potential business.

Kita’s purpose is developing insurance products that drive finance to quality carbon removal projects, enabling faster scaling to fight the climate crisis. Backed by Tier 1 investors, we are growing quickly, and are looking for a key team member to help (i) identify opportunities for new insurance products necessary to de-risk carbon removal, and (ii) strengthen partnerships within the carbon markets (i.e. with developers, intermediaries and buyers).

Some of the skills we’re looking for:

5+ years in the carbon markets – whether within corporates, start-ups, NGOs, developers, standards…you don’t just understand the top-level, you know how it all works inside and out

Ability to engage proactively with people in the market to understand their evolving needs, and bring back this info in a way that helps Kita’s technical team build new insurance products

Help build and finalise partnerships, e.g. with carbon marketplaces to distribute Kita’s insurance

Help represent Kita on carbon industry working groups and represent us at events/speaking engagements as relevant

This is a senior-level position that will have strong amounts of autonomy and ability to influence Kita’s strategic direction.

This position reports to Kita’s CEO, Natalia Dorfman.

About Kita

Carbon insurance is what we do. In fact, it’s all we do.

This single mindedness enables us to build an insurance company that offers tailored insurance products to all parties – buyers, sellers, intermediaries – across the carbon market. By keeping our brief laser-focused, we can offer insurance policies that are rooted in research, constantly re-calibrated as we acquire new data and based on the expertise that we and our partners pride ourselves on.

As insurance becomes the norm for carbon credit transactions, we believe more confidence will be generated in the sector, leading to investment, more high-quality carbon projects and a more robust and effective carbon market. So for Kita, a clear aim and an unwavering approach is the obvious way to go about business. Our first product, Carbon Purchase Protection Cover, aimed at carbon credit buyers, protects against under-delivery. You can find out more here.

Why work with Kita?

If you’re passionate about fighting climate change, this is a chance to make a difference.

Huge growth opportunities. Be foundational to the success of a high potential business.

Collaborative working style – we value contributions based on merit and actively seek out new perspectives.

Highly flexible – we all have lives outside of work. Get your work done on time, and we don’t care about the logistics of how you do it!

Kita’s founding team are highly experienced people managers. We will give you the freedom to be the best that you can be, whatever that may be.

Our values drive us, and we are seeking people who share them.

Read more about us and our values here.