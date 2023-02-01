Washington state to issue decision on WCI carbon market linkage this summer

Published 00:10 on February 1, 2023

Washington state will make a decision this summer on whether to join its new cap-and-invest programme with the California-Quebec system under WCI, with any potential linkage happening in 2025 at the earliest, the Department of Ecology (ECY) said Tuesday.