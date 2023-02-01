California LCFS net credit generation, surplus bank post new records in Q3

The amount of credits generated in California's Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) registered record levels in Q3, as substantial volumes of renewable diesel (RD), electricity, and renewable natural gas contrasted with declining diesel and gasoline volumes and raised the credit surplus bank to new all-time highs, according to government data published Tuesday.