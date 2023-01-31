Nature-based > Ratings firm puts South Pole’s under-fire Kariba project on watch

Ratings firm puts South Pole’s under-fire Kariba project on watch

Published 22:23 on January 31, 2023  /  Last updated at 22:23 on January 31, 2023  /  Nature-based, Voluntary  /  No Comments

A rating agency has placed South Pole's Kariba REDD+ project on watch for a potential score change amid media reports of widespread over-crediting, with a slew of other projects also coming under scrutiny.

