A global institutional investor group on Tuesday set out fresh guidance to limit the use of carbon removals among its members’ holdings, doubling down on its hardline stance despite several recent high-profile exits.
Investor group doubles down on strict carbon removals limits despite member exits
A global institutional investor group on Tuesday set out fresh guidance to limit the use of carbon removals among its members’ holdings, doubling down on its hardline stance despite several recent high-profile exits.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.