EUA prices jumped to a five-month high on Tuesday even as traders looked for signs of whether or not the recent rally has further to go, while power and gas prices rose on forecasts for colder temperatures and a slight delay to the restart of a key LNG import terminal.
Euro Markets: Midday Update
