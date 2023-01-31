Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 13:06 on January 31, 2023 / Last updated at 13:10 on January 31, 2023

EUA prices jumped to a five-month high on Tuesday even as traders looked for signs of whether or not the recent rally has further to go, while power and gas prices rose on forecasts for colder temperatures and a slight delay to the restart of a key LNG import terminal.