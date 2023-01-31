UK industry urges end to “reticence” to seize economic opportunity of net zero

Net zero is clearly now an economic opportunity in its own right, according to stakeholders in UK business and industry in a report due to be published on Tuesday that urges the British government to be bold in its approach to green growth ahead of several pieces of key legislation due in 2023.