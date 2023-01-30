Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy (R) on Friday introduced a bill package to promote and manage the state’s participation in nature-based offset markets and carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS) projects, with voluntary credit generation potentially starting in the next several years and totalling several million tonnes over the next decade.
Alaska governor unveils bill to create forest offset programme, targets 2025 start
