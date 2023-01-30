RGGI Market: RGA prices tread water as traders look towards auction, emissions data

Published 22:31 on January 30, 2023 / Last updated at 23:07 on January 30, 2023 / Americas, US / No Comments

RGGI Allowance (RGA) values rose slightly last week, halting a slide in prices, on expectations that the upcoming release of Q4 emissions data and the March auction will revive trading in an otherwise stagnant market.