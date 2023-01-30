Singapore and Malaysia have signed an agreement to cooperate on the green economy and technologies for decarbonisation, one which will include collaboration on carbon markets, they announced on Monday.
Singapore, Malaysia to cooperate on carbon markets in green economy bilateral agreement
