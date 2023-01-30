China’s steel sector could peak emissions earlier, though scrap availability remains constraint -study

China's steel industry should be capable of peaking emissions by 2025 and reducing them by 30% by 2030, a much faster pace than an official target set by the government, though scrap availability will be the main constraint for cutting emissions by the end of this decade, a study has found.