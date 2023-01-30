Asia Pacific > Australian Greens say cost to offset too cheap under Safeguard Mechanism

Australian Greens say cost to offset too cheap under Safeguard Mechanism

Published 08:08 on January 30, 2023  /  Last updated at 08:08 on January 30, 2023  /  Asia Pacific, Australia  /  No Comments

The leader of the Australian Greens party has lashed the design of the government’s Safeguard Mechanism policy, arguing that fossil fuel producers can simply buy their way out of cutting emissions by purchasing carbon credits. 

The leader of the Australian Greens party has lashed the design of the government’s Safeguard Mechanism policy, arguing that fossil fuel producers can simply buy their way out of cutting emissions by purchasing carbon credits.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software