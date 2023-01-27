Washington agency in lawsuit response denies free allowances uniquely harm independent power plant

Published 23:00 on January 27, 2023 / Last updated at 23:29 on January 27, 2023 / Americas, US / No Comments

Washington’s Department of Ecology (ECY) filed its response on Thursday denying allegations brought forward in a December lawsuit from an independent power producer, which requested equal protection under the law and asked for similar relief granted to local plants under the state’s recently launched cap-and-invest scheme, court documents showed.