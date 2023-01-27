Carbon credit developer and intermediary South Pole will not immediately sell recent-vintage offsets from a major African REDD+ project as the firm reassesses the initiative’s emissions baseline, the company said Friday after an investigative report argued the undertaking over-credited tens of millions of GHG reductions throughout the past decade.
South Pole pausing offset sales from flagship REDD+ project amid baseline revalidation, media scrutiny
