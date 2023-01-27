Speculators and emitters trim CCA holdings, add to RGGI positions

Published 23:07 on January 27, 2023 / Last updated at 23:07 on January 27, 2023 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Both financials and regulated entities pared back their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) positions this week, while they slightly boosted their holdings of RGGI Allowances (RGAs), according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.