US Carbon Markets and LCFS Roundup for week ending January 27, 2023

Published 18:31 on January 27, 2023 / Last updated at 18:31 on January 27, 2023 / Americas, US / No Comments

A summary of legislative, regulatory, and policy action on carbon, clean fuel standard, and clean energy markets at the US federal and subnational levels this week, including a 100% zero-carbon power bill in Minnesota.