EU power sector emissions rose 4% year-on-year in 2022 as weak winter demand and surging renewable output dampened the impact of much higher coal burn, according to data collated by an environmental think-tank.
EU power sector emissions post marginal rise in 2022 as weak winter demand offsets coal burn
EU power sector emissions rose 4% year-on-year in 2022 as weak winter demand and surging renewable output dampened the impact of much higher coal burn, according to data collated by an environmental think-tank.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.