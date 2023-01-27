Czech group Creditas is expanding into the UK, with the acquisition of InterGen which provides about 5% of UK power generation capacity via four gas-fired facilities.
Czech investor acquires UK gas power firm InterGen
Czech group Creditas is expanding into the UK, with the acquisition of InterGen which provides about 5% of UK power generation capacity via four gas-fired facilities.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.