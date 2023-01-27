Euro Markets: Midday Update

European carbon extended its rally for a third day on Friday morning, climbing to its highest in a month as the market speculated whether recent short covering has been overtaken by investors building new long positions, while gas prices fell for a fifth day as the supply outlook continues to improve.