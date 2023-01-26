WCI Markets: CCAs resume downtrend as regulatory uncertainty and auction weigh, Washington waits

Published 23:58 on January 26, 2023

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices retraced this week to continue a relatively weak first month of the new year, while Washington carbon market participants await further clarity on price developments from next month's auction and as more entities register for the programme.